49ers' Reuben Foster: Ruled inactive
Foster (ankle/ribs) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Foster was an early exit from the Week 7 contest do to a ribs injury, which proceeded to limit him in practice the entire week. With rainy conditions expected Sunday, it doesn't appear the team is willing to put their first-round pick out there if he isn't 100 percent. In Foster's stead, look for Brock Coyle to see an expanded role at the inside linebacker position.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable for Week 8•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Expected to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Cleared to play but held out•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable to return with ribs injury•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Returns from five-game absence•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...