Foster (ankle/ribs) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Foster was an early exit from the Week 7 contest do to a ribs injury, which proceeded to limit him in practice the entire week. With rainy conditions expected Sunday, it doesn't appear the team is willing to put their first-round pick out there if he isn't 100 percent. In Foster's stead, look for Brock Coyle to see an expanded role at the inside linebacker position.

