Foster (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Foster is still yet to practice since suffering the ankle injury in Week 1, so his absence Sunday comes as no real surprise. However, coach Kyle Shanahan appears to be optimistic that Foster can return to practice next week and return to the field against the Redskins.

