Foster (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, will play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Foster's availability would be a major boon with the Cardinals expected to adopt a run-heavy attack featuring lead back Adrian Peterson as they break in a new starter (Drew Stanton) under center. Injuries have limited Foster to just two games in his rookie season, but the linebacker could have some appeal in IDP settings if he's able to stay healthy for must of the second half of the campaign. He's accrued eight tackles in just 66 snaps in 2017.