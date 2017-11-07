Foster (ankle) wrapped up a game high 14 tackles (13 solo) in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Foster made his triumphant return to the field after missing several games due to rib and ankle injuries. The talented rookie suffered a scare in the second half when he went down grasping his previously injured ankle. It turned out to be nothing more than a stinger, and the linebacker returned to the game and set a lofty career high with 14 total tackles. Foster was given many opportunities for wrap ups due to Adrian Peterson setting the high watermark in carries this season with 37 on Sunday. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect this high of a total every week, but as long as he is healthy, Foster has the makings of a top-end IDP option.