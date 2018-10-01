Foster wrapped up seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Foster has recorded seven tackles in each of his starts since returning from a two-game suspension. The 24-year-old continues to start at weak-side linebacker, which could explain why rookie Fred Warner -- who started in the middle -- finished with more tackles for the second consecutive week. Foster is supremely talented, and should stay IDP relevant even with the position change.

