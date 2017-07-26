Foster (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant for the start of training camp, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Foster, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, was limited throughout OTAs earlier in the offseason as he continued to recover. The 49ers expect him to be a full participant when training camp begins, however, battling with former Raider Malcolm Smith for the starting spot at weakside linebacker.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories