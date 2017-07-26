49ers' Reuben Foster: Slated for full participation at start of training camp
Foster (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant for the start of training camp, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Foster, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, was limited throughout OTAs earlier in the offseason as he continued to recover. The 49ers expect him to be a full participant when training camp begins, however, battling with former Raider Malcolm Smith for the starting spot at weakside linebacker.
