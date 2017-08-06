Foster's ascension up the depth chart could be expedited following Malcolm Smith's pectoral injury, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. "He has a lot of flash plays," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of Foster. "The best way I can explain with Reuben is he'll get his opportunity when he absolutely, absolutely deserves it. The credit really goes to the 'backers in that room also -- that they also deserve every opportunity that they're getting as well as him. As a group, we're just trying to work through it and make sure that we do our best to evaluate and give them all an equal opportunity to be evaluated."

Earlier this week, Saleh insisted the 49ers didn't want to rush Foster -- who's coming off shoulder surgery -- into the starting lineup. However, that was before Smith went down with a torn pectoral that will likely end his season. While it was Ray-Ray Armstrong, not Foster, who replaced Smith with the first-team defense in practice Saturday, it's only a matter of time before that job belongs to Foster. Whether that shift occurs prior to Week 1 remains to be seen.