49ers' Reuben Foster: Starting role could come sooner than later
Foster's ascension up the depth chart could be expedited following Malcolm Smith's pectoral injury, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. "He has a lot of flash plays," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of Foster. "The best way I can explain with Reuben is he'll get his opportunity when he absolutely, absolutely deserves it. The credit really goes to the 'backers in that room also -- that they also deserve every opportunity that they're getting as well as him. As a group, we're just trying to work through it and make sure that we do our best to evaluate and give them all an equal opportunity to be evaluated."
Earlier this week, Saleh insisted the 49ers didn't want to rush Foster -- who's coming off shoulder surgery -- into the starting lineup. However, that was before Smith went down with a torn pectoral that will likely end his season. While it was Ray-Ray Armstrong, not Foster, who replaced Smith with the first-team defense in practice Saturday, it's only a matter of time before that job belongs to Foster. Whether that shift occurs prior to Week 1 remains to be seen.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Picks off third pass of camp•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: All clear for camp•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Slated for full participation at start of training camp•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Participating in OTAs•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Should be ready for training camp•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Falls to 49ers at 31•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...