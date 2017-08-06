49ers' Reuben Foster: Starting role could come sooner
Foster's ascension up the depth chart could be expedited following Malcolm Smith's pectoral injury, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. "He has a lot of flash plays," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of Foster. "The best way I can explain with Reuben is he'll get his opportunity when he absolutely, absolutely deserves it. The credit really goes to the 'backers in that room also -- that they also deserve every opportunity that they're getting as well as him."
Earlier this week, Saleh insisted the 49ers didn't want to rush Foster -- who's coming off shoulder surgery -- into the starting lineup. However, that was before Smith went down with a torn pectoral that will likely end his season. While it was Ray-Ray Armstrong, not Foster, who replaced Smith with the first-team defense in practice Saturday, it's only a matter of time before that job belongs to Foster. Whether that shift occurs prior to Week 1 remains to be seen.
