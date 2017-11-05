49ers' Reuben Foster: Starts in return Sunday
Foster (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Foster will end his DNP stretch at one contest, allowing him to retain his starting spot at middle linebacker. In two appearances as a rookie, he's tallied eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defended on 64 defensive snaps.
