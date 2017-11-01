49ers' Reuben Foster: Starts week limited
Foster (ankle/ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Foster's expected three-down role hints at IDP potential, but his inability to stay on the field has prevented that from coming to fruition. He should have a decent chance to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as neither of his injuries is believed to be overly serious.
