Foster (ankle/ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Foster's expected three-down role hints at IDP potential, but his inability to stay on the field has prevented that from coming to fruition. He should have a decent chance to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as neither of his injuries is believed to be overly serious.

