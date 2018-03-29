With the legal process still in motion regarding Foster's legal issues, 49ers' owner Jed York stated that he will ultimately decide whether or not the linebacker remains on the team moving forward, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Foster has been dealing with a pair of offseason incidents which have him mired in a lengthy legal process in two separate states. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has yet to decide whether or not to press charges on the 23-year-old regarding his domestic abuse case from February, but York made a strong statement during Wednesday's press conference suggesting that even if the charges were dropped, it would ultimately be his decision to decide whether or not to keep the talented linebacker. The 49ers have had a slew of former players over the past decade who dealt with similar off-the-field issues, and they were all eventually cut by York's regime. Foster has exhibited skills in the early stages of his career that have him looking like a cornerstone piece of a rebuilding defense (an in turn, an IDP stud), but York's zero-tolerance policy may outweigh that potential. Even if Foster can escape the arm of the law unscathed and also regain his owner's trust, he would likely still be slapped with a hefty suspension by the NFL to begin the season.