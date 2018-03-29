49ers' Reuben Foster: Status on team will be determined by owner
With the legal process still in motion regarding Foster's legal issues, 49ers' owner Jed York stated that he will ultimately decide whether or not the linebacker remains on the team moving forward, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Foster has been dealing with a pair of offseason incidents which have him mired in a lengthy legal process in two separate states. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has yet to decide whether or not to press charges on the 23-year-old regarding his domestic abuse case from February, but York made a strong statement during Wednesday's press conference suggesting that even if the charges were dropped, it would ultimately be his decision to decide whether or not to keep the talented linebacker. The 49ers have had a slew of former players over the past decade who dealt with similar off-the-field issues, and they were all eventually cut by York's regime. Foster has exhibited skills in the early stages of his career that have him looking like a cornerstone piece of a rebuilding defense (an in turn, an IDP stud), but York's zero-tolerance policy may outweigh that potential. Even if Foster can escape the arm of the law unscathed and also regain his owner's trust, he would likely still be slapped with a hefty suspension by the NFL to begin the season.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Will head to court Feb. 28•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Facing more legal trouble•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Arrested for marijuana possession•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Suffers another stinger•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely to be limited in practice this week•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Dealing with stinger•
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...