Foster sustained a stinger in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Rams and did not return, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Foster could have returned, but the game was well in hand early with the Rams resting up for the playoffs. The 23-year-old was dealing with a stinger following last week's win over Jacksonville and aggravated the injury Sunday, but will have plenty of recovery time with the 49ers season drawn to a close.