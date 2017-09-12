Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Foster has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Replays of the injury would have led most viewers to believe Foster's rookie season was over within one quarter, but he proceeded to return to the sidelined after a visit to the locker room. Although Shanahan couldn't pin down a return date, he mentioned Foster could miss one month. Expect Ray-Ray Armstrong to fill in for Foster at outside linebacker during his absence.