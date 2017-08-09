Play

Foster suffered a minor ankle injury Wednesday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Foster was able to return to practice for a few reps, so this probably isn't anything serious. However, it isn't clear if the injury will impact his availability for Friday's preseason opener in Kansas City.

