49ers' Reuben Foster: Takes first-team reps Monday
Foster was lining up at right outside linebacker with the first-team defense during Monday's practice, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This move should come as no surprise after Malcolm Smith (pectoral) was placed on season-ending IR. While the injury opened up a starting spot for the rookie, Foster was already making a push for increased snaps based on his impressive showing early in camp. The 23-year-old has been able to hold his own in coverage during team practices, picking off several passes despite failing to record one interception during his collegiate career. As long as he continues to progress this preseason, the first-round pick should run away with the starting job and become an immediate IDP asset.
