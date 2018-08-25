49ers' Reuben Foster: Under evaluation for concussion
Foster left Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis to be evaluated for a concussion, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After a promising rookie campaign in which he accrued 72 tackles in 10 games, Foster was embroiled in the justice system for a large portion of the offseason. His legal woes were eventually resolved by early June, but one month later the NFL handed him a two-game suspension for violations of the personal conduct and substances of abuse policies. With a concussion now in tow, he be may spending a portion of his time away from the team to start the season working his way through the protocol for head injuries.
