49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be shocked if Foster (ankle) is available for Week 4 against the Cardinals, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Foster is expected to miss about a month due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered Week 1. He could still become an IDP fixture once healthy, but that probably won't happen any sooner than Week 5 or 6. NaVorro Bowman and Ray-Ray Armstrong are tied for the team lead at 20 tackles apiece.