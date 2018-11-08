49ers' Reuben Foster: Week 10 status uncertain
Foster (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Foster did not practice Thursday, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. The 2017 first-round pick sat out last Thursday's win over the Raiders due to a lingering hamstring injury, and does not yet appear to be nearing a return to full health. Given that the 49ers are out of playoff contention this season, it wouldn't be surprising if the team elects to take a cautious approach to Foster's recovery and keep him sidelined until his hamstring injury fully heals.
