Foster (neck) is first scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28 after being arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Jan. 12 for marijuana possession, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The NFL will wait and see how the legal process plays out for Foster before levying any discipline for the arrest, the first of two for the linebacker this offseason. He was also arrested Sunday in Los Gatos, Calif. on charges of domestic violence and threats and possession of an assault weapon, though a court date for that incident hasn't been set.