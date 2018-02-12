49ers' Reuben Foster: Will head to court Feb. 28
Foster (neck) is first scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28 after being arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Jan. 12 for marijuana possession, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The NFL will wait and see how the legal process plays out for Foster before levying any discipline for the arrest, the first of two for the linebacker this offseason. He was also arrested Sunday in Los Gatos, Calif. on charges of domestic violence and threats and possession of an assault weapon, though a court date for that incident hasn't been set.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Facing more legal trouble•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Arrested for marijuana possession•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Suffers another stinger•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely to be limited in practice this week•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Dealing with stinger•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Wraps up eight tackles•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...