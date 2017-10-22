49ers' Reuben Foster: Will start in return
Foster (ankle) is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With his recovery from a right high-ankle sprain complete, Foster will be making his first appearance since Week 1, only this time as the play caller for the defense. Tackles should abound with Dallas' balanced defense on the other side and NaVorro Bowman out of the picture.
