Foster (ankle) is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

With his recovery from a right high-ankle sprain complete, Foster will be making his first appearance since Week 1, only this time as the play caller for the defense. Tackles should abound with Dallas' balanced defense on the other side and NaVorro Bowman out of the picture.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...