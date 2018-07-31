49ers' Reuben Foster: Working on technique to improve shoulder health
Foster (suspension) is working with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on adjusting his approach to get off blocks, with the hope that the improvement in technique results in better shoulder health down the road, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Foster's shoulder injury at the end of his college career at Alabama was one of the main reasons he slid to the 49ers at the end of the first round in the 2017 draft. Saleh is making an effort to improve the young linebacker's extension when engaged with blockers so that he can get off the block quicker and put himself in a squared up position before making contact with ball carriers. The school of thought here is that Foster's improved positioning should help him avoid awkward tackling positions that could jeopardize his vulnerable shoulders. The 24-year-old missed five games last season with various injuries, so any improvement in his ability to stay healthy is certainly a benefit to the team and IDP owners alike. Foster will sit out the first two games of the season due to off-field incidents this past offseason, but he should still be the 49ers' top IDP performer even with the suspension.
