Foster collected eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.

Foster suffered yet another injury scare Sunday, needing help getting off the field with an undisclosed injury after making a tackle in the fourth quarter. The resilient rookie spent just two plays in the injury tent before bounding back on the field to finish out the contest. Foster has endured a handful of different minor injuries, but only the early-season high ankle sprain has held him out for an extended period. So long as he is healthy, he should be in for another high tackle total against the run-heavy Jaguars next week.