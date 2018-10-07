49ers' Richard Sherman: Active in Week 5
Sherman (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Cardinals.
The veteran cornerback will make a sooner-than-expected return from his calf issue and joins a 49ers secondary that's as healthy as it's been all season. Sherman has seven tackles (three solo) and a pair of defensed passes over the three games he's suited up for this season.
