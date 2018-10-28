49ers' Richard Sherman: Active Sunday
Sherman (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Sherman missed last week's game against the Rams and was limited throughout practice this week, but appears to have gotten healthy enough to start against the Cardinals on Sunday. The veteran cornerback will attempt to shut down rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and Arizona's passing attack.
