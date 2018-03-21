49ers' Richard Sherman: Aiming for return in May or June
Sherman (Achilles) is hoping to be back on the field come May or June, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The newly acquired 49er expects to be ready to go for training camp after tearing his Achilles last November. Sherman even has a $2 million roster bonus in place on his self-negotiated contract if he can pass his physical before Nov. 11, the final day teams can activate a player from the physically unable to perform list. Look for more updates on his progress to come throughout the offseason as he adjusts to his new home.
