49ers' Richard Sherman: Aiming to be ready for training camp
Sheman (Achilles) will take part in individual drills for the next couple of days and hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman will reportedly spend his intermission between minicamp and training camp focusing on staying in shape as he prepares for his eighth NFL campaign. However, it will mark his first season with a team other than the Seahawks and it remains to be seen how he will bounce back from an injury that can have lasting effects on a player.
