Sherman wrapped up seven tackles (all solo) and recorded a sack in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Arizona.

Sherman looked healthy after missing Week 7's contest, leading the team in tackles and also chipping in his first sack of the season on a corner blitz. While this was a strong IDP performance, the veteran corner usually doesn't generate much statistically when he is on the field, as teams still feel reluctant throwing his way. The strong outing does bode well for Sherman's overall health heading into Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.