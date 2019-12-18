Play

Sherman (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman said Wednesday that he plans to suit up against the Rams on Saturday, per Wagoner. Barring an setbacks, the 31-year-old stands to draw his usual start at cornerback Week 16.

