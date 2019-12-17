49ers' Richard Sherman: Back at full speed
Sherman (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant after the 49ers' walk-through Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
It wasn't a regular practice, but the team apparently feels confident enough in Sherman's health to list him as a full participant. Assuming the 31-year-old doesn't have a setback, he'll be back out there against the Rams on Saturday.
More News
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Ruled out of Week 15•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Not practicing, but making progress•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: DNP on Wednesday•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Nursing Grade 2 strain•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Status for Week 15 murky•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Injures hamstring Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...