Sherman (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant after the 49ers' walk-through Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It wasn't a regular practice, but the team apparently feels confident enough in Sherman's health to list him as a full participant. Assuming the 31-year-old doesn't have a setback, he'll be back out there against the Rams on Saturday.

