A calf strain is expected to land Sherman on IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move is expected to occur at some point Wednesday and in that case, the cornerback will miss at least three weeks, which could afford him enough recovery time to return to the lineup when he's eligible. In Sherman's anticipated absence, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area indicates that Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon will likely start at cornerback for the 49ers.

