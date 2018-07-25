49ers' Richard Sherman: Cleared for practice
Sherman (Achilles) has received medical clearance and will join the team at training camp Thursday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
Sherman, who's working his way back from a torn Achilles, will take a two-days-on, two-days-off approach throughout training camp for precautionary reasons. Barring setback, the veteran cornerback is well on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.
