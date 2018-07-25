Sherman (Achilles) has received medical clearance and will join the team at training camp Thursday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Sherman, who's working his way back from a torn Achilles, will take a two-days-on, two-days-off approach throughout training camp for precautionary reasons. Barring setback, the veteran cornerback is well on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.

