Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Sherman (calf) is considered day-to-day, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sherman will need to be activated by Nov. 30; otherwise, he'll spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. It's encouraging that he received the day-to-day label, which provides him a good chance to play this Sunday against the Rams if the practice week goes well. The 49ers' pass defense has actually been quite good without Sherman, allowing just 208.9 passing yards per game (fourth-lowest in the league), but getting the five-time Pro Bowler back will be a clear upgrade to the secondary.