Sherman (unspecified injury) is a candidate to be placed on IR on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Per Garafolo, the exact nature of Sherman's injury is unclear, but it could be a leg issue. As Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chroniclenotes, Sherman played 78 of 82 snaps on defense in Week 1 and his name didn't come up Monday when coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injuries. If the 49ers do end up making the move to place the cornerback on IR, he'd miss at least three weeks.