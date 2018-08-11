49ers' Richard Sherman: Could suit up next week
Sherman (hamstring) is hoping to make his preseason debut next Saturday against the Texans, but he is still considered doubtful for the contest, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.
Sherman didn't suit up for the 49ers' preseason opener Thursday due to tightness in his hamstring, unrelated to the severe Achilles injury he rehabbed from this past offseason. The 30-year-old appears to be itching to make his on-field debut in red and gold, but the team understandably wants to continue to play it safe with the veteran. Barring any setbacks, we can expect to see Sherman in one of the team's next two preseason contests before beginning the regular season as San Francisco's top corner.
