The 49ers are expected to place Sherman on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming the transaction is made official, the cornerback will miss at least three weeks, which could afford him enough time to return to the lineup when he's eligible. In Sherman's anticipated absence, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area suggests that Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon will likely start at cornerback for the 49ers.