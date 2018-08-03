49ers' Richard Sherman: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Sherman left Friday's practice session with hamstring tightness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sherman received medical clearance for football activities from his Achilles injury in late July and was expected to take a precautionary approach through training camp. The severity of the injury is currently unclear but don't expect the veteran cornerback to rush back as he had barely returned from serious injury.
