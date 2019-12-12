Play

Sherman (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sherman, who's dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, would likely need to log at least a limited practice at some point throughout the week in order to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. If he remains sidelined, however, Emmanuel Moseley and K'Waun Williams (concussion) could see additional reps across from Ahkello Witherspoon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories