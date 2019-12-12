49ers' Richard Sherman: DNP on Wednesday
Sherman (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sherman, who's dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, would likely need to log at least a limited practice at some point throughout the week in order to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. If he remains sidelined, however, Emmanuel Moseley and K'Waun Williams (concussion) could see additional reps across from Ahkello Witherspoon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.