49ers' Richard Sherman: Exits with calf injury
Sherman left Sunday's game versus the Chiefs with a calf injury and is questionable to return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The training staff was looking at his lower left leg, which was concerning since that's the leg on which Sherman had Achilles surgery last season. The questionable designation is generous since Sherman couldn't make it to the locker room without assistance from two trainers. His loss is disruptive to the 49ers' secondary that has already allowed three touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes.
