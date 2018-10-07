49ers' Richard Sherman: Expected back in Week 5
Sherman (calf) is expected to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's a surprising report since Sherman was expected to miss at least two weeks, with this game being the second. However, Sherman could be used in a limited capacity to not aggravate his injury, so fantasy owners should keep that in mind when streaming him in IDP settings. The 30-year-old corner has made seven tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups in three games this season.
