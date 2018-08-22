Sherman (hamstring) is expected to play against the Colts on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Assuming he does wind up playing, Saturday would mark Sherman's first appearance in game action as a member of the 49ers. The team hasn't hinted as to whether Sherman will be capped at a certain number of reps, but this is an encouraging development out of San Francisco. Sherman appears ready to put the hammy issue in the rearview mirror.