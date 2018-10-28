49ers' Richard Sherman: Expected to play Sunday
Sherman (calf), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sherman was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The veteran cornerback did not suit up for San Francisco's loss to the Rams in Week 7, but it sounds like he will play. Still, check his status before kickoff.
