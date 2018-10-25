Sherman (calf) said he's "pretty sure" he can play Sunday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sherman has missed two games this season, including last week's game against the Rams. He did add that he may not be able to play in Week 9 however, as the 49ers play on Thursday night and a three-day turnaround would be a challenge. Look for Greg Mabin and K'Waun Williams to continue seeing extra reps when Sherman is limited or sidelined.