49ers' Richard Sherman: Expects to play Sunday
Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Sherman (heel) to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I expect him to be out there," Shanahan said. "(Sherman) didn't practice yesterday; he's had some wear and tear on his heel. We're taking it smart with him."
Sherman was a new addition to the injury report Thursday with the heel issue, but it appears the team is just playing it safe with their veteran cornerback. It wouldn't be surprising for the 30-year-old to take things easy again at Friday's practice, but he should have his usual starting role against WR Tyreek Hill and the explosive Chiefs offense Sunday.
