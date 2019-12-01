Sherman (leg) walked with a limp following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens but said he expects to play Week 14 against the Saints, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sherman also relayed that he probably won't practice every day this week to help aid the recovery. The veteran cornerback left the game a couple times and even collapsed on the sidelines, but he was able to finish. It's worth monitoring Sherman's status as the week progresses, as it'd be a major loss if he's unable to play since Sherman has allowed a 50.8 passer rating when targeted this season.