49ers' Richard Sherman: Finishes season healthy
Sherman finished his first season in San Francisco with 37 tackles (30 solo), a sack and no interceptions.
Sherman missed two games with a combination of minor injuries, but he finished the campaign with a clean bill of health coming off of an Achilles tear that ended his 2017 season short and ultimately led to an abrupt departure from Seattle. The 30-year-old did not record an interception for the first time in his eight-year career, but that was due in large part to opposing offenses opting to throw away from the side of the field he lined up on. The veteran can no longer keep up with the Tyreek Hills of the world, but he proved that his technique and ability to lock down short and intermediate routes is as good as ever. Sherman will serve as the 49ers' top corner and vocal leader on defense heading into the 2019 season.
