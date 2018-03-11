Sherman (Achilles) agreed to a three-year contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sherman was informed of his release by the Seahawks on Friday and wasted no time in finding a new team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the deal is for $39 million -- an annual average which tops the $11 million he was set to be due by Seattle -- although the guaranteed money is not yet known. The Stanford product brings an immediate veteran presence to a young 49ers secondary, however it remains to be seen how much of an effect the Achilles injury will have on Sherman, who turns 30 at the end of March.