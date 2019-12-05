Play

Sherman (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sherman suffered a sprained knee during Week 13's loss to the Ravens, but following the contest, he said he'd be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. The veteran corner's ability to get on the practice field supports that notion, but he'll need to finish the week without a setback first.

