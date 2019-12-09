Play

Sherman exited Sunday's win over the Saints with a hamstring injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman battled through a knee injury during last week's loss to the Ravens, but he admitted he couldn't tough out this issue. " I definitely couldn't go back in this one," Sherman said. "We've got a long week ahead of us to try to get it together. Like I always say, don't count me out until I'm out." Sherman's words allude to his ability to play through injuries throughout his career, but hamstring injuries are tricky, so it's worth keeping an eye on his practice status ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Falcons.

