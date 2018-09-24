Sherman (calf) is expected to be out for 2-to-3 weeks, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reports.

Sherman entered Sunday's game against the Chiefs nursing a heel issue, then left the contest after suffering a calf injury to the same leg in which he suffered a torn Achilles last season. An MRI apparently didn't reveal any major structural damage, but the 30-year-old cornerback nonetheless is expected to miss multiple games. Jimmie Ward likely will replace Sherman in the starting lineup for Week 4 against the Chargers.

