49ers' Richard Sherman: Limited in practice Thursday
Sherman (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Sherman is attempting to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It seems unlikely that the veteran cornerback has fully recovered from a calf strain sustained during Week 3, and San Francisco is unlikely to rush Sherman back to the field. Nonetheless, logging a limited participation in practice is a positive sign for Sherman's recovery. Barring any unexpected developments, it seems likely that Jaquiski Tartt will serve as the 49ers' starting left cornerback Sunday.
